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Rio Linda house heavily damaged in fire, dog found dead inside

By
Cecilio Padilla
Digital Producer, CBS Sacramento
Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.
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Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

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A Rio Linda family escaped an early-morning house fire Sunday after working smoke alarms woke them as flames spread into the home, fire officials said.

Metro Fire of Sacramento crews were called to a home on U Street just before 5 a.m. and arrived to find the house heavily involved in flames.

The homeowner told firefighters she first noticed a wall that felt warm, then saw an orange glow outside. As she went to investigate, a window broke and the fire spread into the house.

Smoke alarms sounded inside the home, waking the family and giving everyone time to get out safely, Metro Fire said.

rio-linda-house-fire.jpg
Scene of the fire. Metro Fire of Sacramento

Two adults suffered minor smoke inhalation and were evaluated at the scene. Neither needed to be taken to a hospital.

The home sustained major fire and smoke damage. One dog was found dead inside the house, firefighters said.

Metro Fire investigators are working to determine what caused the fire.

Fire officials used the incident to remind residents to test smoke alarms regularly, especially as cooler weather approaches and daylight saving time ends.

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