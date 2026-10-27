Rio Linda residents share concerns over how money is spent during water board meeting

From a nearly $2 million Chromium treatment plant purchase to a closed-session meeting with labor negotiators, it all happened Monday during the Rio Linda Elverta Community Water District board meeting.

There was one question on the community's mind.

"Where is the money going?" Rio Linda Resident Stephanie Suela asked. "I'm a money watcher."

That was the biggest concern for locals like Suela, who says she's been to many meetings over the years.

"I have never had my bill $419 until this last time, so I don't know what's going on," she continued. "A lot of people were here complaining that their bills went up another $100 or $50, so I don't know what's being finagled."

With increased water rate hikes, locals who attended the meeting said they don't know how that money is being spent and with a proposed employee rate hike and remote-work benefits discussed during closed session, they are frustrated.

"I think the chromium fix should be the number one priority, not give the people a raise," Rio Linda Resident Mary Nelson shared. "I just want to make sure the money goes to the right place."

Former board member Mary Garrison agrees.

"We got all these state mandates to fix the chromium, fix these wells, and those three men in there have not voted on anything to do that," Garrison explained. "Their first priority is the union and the employees, and I have a problem with that because we have three board members that are dealing with the negotiations."

At the end of the day, this community has one ask: make Rio Linda's water cleaner and safer above all else.

"You turn on your faucet and it smells like chlorine. There's been so many complaints," Suela continued. "We do look like we got a full house tonight, so I'm very grateful for that."

After public comment was shared about not moving forward with these new labor negotiations, the board said the measure was approved for revisions.