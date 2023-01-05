Richmond homes near sea cliff evacuated due to mudslide

Richmond neighborhood evacuated over mudslide concerns Richmond neighborhood evacuated over mudslide concerns 01:35

RICHMOND (CBS SF/BCN) – Residents of 15 homes in Richmond voluntarily evacuated Tuesday night and Wednesday after the hillside above the Seacliff development began showing signs of mudslides.

Mayor Tom Butt said in his e-forum newsletter Wednesday that arrangements were made for residents without places to go to stay in an Emeryville hotel. Butt said Seacliff Drive was closed between Seacliff Way and Canal Boulevard, while Seaview Drive and Seacliff Way from Seacliff Drive to Admiralty Way were also closed.

KPIX 5 First Alert Weather: Current Conditions, Forecasts, Alerts For Your Area

Butt said a geologist was on site Wednesday morning, as well as a local contractor working on mitigating the damage.

Richmond Police Sgt. Donald Patchin said there's no estimate as to when people can get back to their homes.

"It's just a waiting game right now, with this atmospheric river coming in over the next few days," Patchin said.

A hiker noticed some large cracks developing on the hilltop. 15 homes directly below the site have been evacuated while engineers work to stabilize the land.

Dean Hoshizaki lives in a condo next to Seacliff, but not right up against the mountain. He says he considered the danger when he chose which home to buy.

"I think people don't think about it. They're thinking about the terra firma beneath them. But it's always 150, 200 yards behind you that they haven't stabilized, that's going to go," explained Hoshizaki. "You know, when you come into the area, there's a hill that sluffs all the time, and it's only a matter of time. And so, when we chose our unit, we were not right against the hill. Better view, more danger."

The evacuation was not mandatory but strongly recommended in light of the approaching storm. No one from the city or the development was available on site to comment Wednesday.