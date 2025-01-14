Retired Cal-OES director says cleanup of L.A. fires debris will be similar to 2018 Camp Fire

SACRAMENTO — As containment grows on the Los Angeles-area fires, the state's disaster response is not done even when the flames are out.

"This is really a marathon and not a sprint," said Mark Ghilarducci, a retired director of the California Office of Emergency Services.

Ghilarducci has overseen hundreds of disasters during his 40-year career.

"Individuals who have lost their homes in conditions like this are going to have good days and bad days. There are going to be frustrations," he noted.

The next step is to assess the extent of damage to homes, businesses, and public infrastructure, according to Ghilarducci.

"The logistics are just a huge component," he said.

Los Angeles County posted maps and pictures of homes in the fire zones that show which structures were damaged and which ones survived.

The debris left behind often contains toxic substances like asbestos, lead, and mercury.

"We work with all the homeowners and get rights of entry for the government to go on their property and begin to remove the material," Ghilarducci said.

Ghilarducci added that the response will be similar to what happened during the Camp Fire in 2018, which was the state's most destructive wildfire that swept through the Butte County town of Paradise.

It took crews nine months to remove more than seven billion pounds of debris and contaminated soil — that's the equivalent of ten Empire State buildings.

Rebuilding can take years, and Ghilarducci said that construction prices often surge after disasters.

"People do try and take advantage of the situation," he said. "They price gouge. They make things more expensive."

Ghilarducci's advice for fire victims is to expect a slow recovery process, noting that people should "ask for assistance, be patient."

He also said that people whose homes didn't burn down still face challenges due to interior smoke damage that can be difficult or impossible to clean out.