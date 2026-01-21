Auburn chefs from Restaurant Josephine named James Beard Awards semifinalists

A pair of chefs from a restaurant nestled in the Sierra Nevada have been named semifinalists for a James Beard award.

The list of restaurateurs and eateries up for 2026 James Beard awards was released Wednesday.

California is well-represented up and down the list, but the pair of chefs from Restaurant Josephine in Auburn were the only ones from the greater Sacramento area to make the cut.

Eric Alexander and Courtney McDonald are semifinalists for the Best Chef: California award. They are going up against chefs like Kim Alter from Nightbird in San Francisco, Sarah Hymanson and Sara Kramer from Kismet in Los Angeles, and Eric Bost from Lilo in Carlsbad, among more than a dozen others.

Sacramento area eateries have been getting prestigious recognition in recent years, with several restaurants making the coveted Michelin Guide.

Previously, some Sacramento area chefs have also been finalists for James Beard awards – like Buu "Billy" Ngo of Kru, who was also a semifinalist for Best Chef: California in 2024.

The 2026 James Beard Award winners will be announced on June 15.