Resignation calls for Loloee mount following raid by feds

SACRAMENTO – A day after federal and state agents raided Councilmember Sean Loloee's businesses, many are pushing for him to step down.

The latest controversy surrounds unfair labor practice claims at his grocery stores.

On Friday, the doors were open at Viva Supermarket, but business was not back to normal.

"They've been told not to speak because they are material witnesses," said Maria Grijalva, a labor activist and director of the Latino Information and Resource Center.

Grijalva said she has been working closely with the employees, advocating on their behalf with the federal government.

Some of the allegations include unfair compensation, hiring underage workers and retaliation.

The Department of Labor did force Loloee to pay back wages, warning him to not ask employees for reimbursement, Grijalva said.

An employee reportedly did so by using a money order.

"When he was warned not to do that, they told him it'll be a criminal matter if you do that," she said. "And, that's where I think it stems."

"I don't know how anyone who's under investigation by five different government agencies — four which are federal investigations — can do their job effectively," said Fabrizio Sasso, executive director of the Sacramento Central Labor Council.

Across the city, resignation calls are growing by the minute.

On Monday, a community rally is scheduled to call for the elected official to immediately step down.

Within Loloee's district, there is evidence of trust being broken.

"I'm pretty sure it'll slide like everything else slides around here," said resident Connie Hill.