21-year-old pregnant woman dies after crash into water near Stockton, CHP says

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY – A 21-year-old pregnant woman who was on her way to go fishing died in a solo-vehicle crash Saturday morning, the California Highway Patrol said.

Just before 5:15 a.m., the CHP said officers responded to Highway 4 between Tracy Boulevard and Whiskey Slough due to a crash, which is about 20 minutes west of Stockton.

Officers found at the scene that a vehicle had left the roadway and went into the water on the north side of the road. The driver of the vehicle was able to get out and flag down responding paramedics and CHP officers.

DART Sacramento was called to the scene as first responders couldn't access the vehicle and could not see it from the road.

The driver's passenger, a 21-year-old woman who was six months pregnant, was trapped in the vehicle and died, the CHP said. The two were on their way to go fishing on Saturday, officers said.

Due to the crash, one-way traffic control was put in place. That traffic has since been released.

DART located a second vehicle in the water while searching for the vehicle in Saturday's crash. Officers said that the vehicle was not involved in the crash but are investigating how it got there.