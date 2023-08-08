Republic FC signs contract with youngest-ever professional athlete in US team sports

SACRAMENTO - Sacramento FC has made history by signing a contract with the youngest-ever professional athlete in American team sports.

In a statement Tuesday, Republic FC announced that Da'vian Kimbrough, a member of the club's youth development academy, signed his first professional contract with the team, making him eligible to compete for the club's first team. At the time of his signing, Da'vian was 13 years, 5 months, and 13 days old.

As he begins his third year with Republic FC, Kimbrough will be added to the club's first-team roster, pending league and federation approval, and continue to develop his skills in the academy.

Da'vian Kimbrough Republic FC

The terms of the contract were not disclosed.

"Da'vian's journey with Republic FC is just beginning. He is a remarkable talent who has committed to his dream of becoming an elite player, from competing with players in older age groups and thriving at top competitions, to stepping on to the first team training grounds," said Republic FC President and General Manager Todd Dunivant. "We are honored that the Kimbrough family and Da'vian have chosen Republic FC to support his professional pathway, and we look forward to taking the next steps together."

Kimbrough joined Republic FC's Academy in 2021 at age 11.