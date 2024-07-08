Watch CBS News
Reports of armed person prompt evacuations, shelter-in-place orders in Sacramento neighborhood

By Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

Residents sheltering in place while officers negotiate with subject in Sacramento
Residents sheltering in place while officers negotiate with subject in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO – Evacuations and shelter-in-place orders are in effect in a south Sacramento neighborhood due to reports of an armed person Monday morning.

Sacramento police say officers are in the area of Essen Way, off of Ehrhardt Avenue, after getting reports of an armed individual.

Officers say they believe the person is contained within their perimeter.

Several homes in the immediate area have either been evacuated or given shelter-in-place orders, police say.

As of 6 a.m., police say they have been trying to get in contact with the subject for the past few hours. 

Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.

