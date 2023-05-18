Watch CBS News
Local News

Report of shooting nearby prompts lockdown at Nevada City school

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

NEVADA CITY – A school in Nevada City has been placed on a precautionary lockdown after possible gunshots were heard near the campus early Thursday afternoon.

The report first came in around 2:30 p.m. after someone heard what sounded like gunshots near the 13000 block of Bitney Springs Road.

With the report happening near the Nevada City School of the Arts, the Nevada County Sheriff's Office says the decision was made to put the campus on a precautionary lockdown. The shots were reportedly heard coming from a moving vehicle.

Deputies responded to the scene and searched the area, but no evidence that a shooting happened was found.

An extra law enforcement presence will stay in the area as students are released from school, deputies say. 

CBS13 Staff
kovr-cbs13-sacramento.jpg

The CBS13 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSSacramento.com.

First published on May 18, 2023 / 3:45 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.