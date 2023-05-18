Report of shooting nearby prompts lockdown at Nevada City school

NEVADA CITY – A school in Nevada City has been placed on a precautionary lockdown after possible gunshots were heard near the campus early Thursday afternoon.

The report first came in around 2:30 p.m. after someone heard what sounded like gunshots near the 13000 block of Bitney Springs Road.

With the report happening near the Nevada City School of the Arts, the Nevada County Sheriff's Office says the decision was made to put the campus on a precautionary lockdown. The shots were reportedly heard coming from a moving vehicle.

Deputies responded to the scene and searched the area, but no evidence that a shooting happened was found.

An extra law enforcement presence will stay in the area as students are released from school, deputies say.