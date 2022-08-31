Orange County mom helps craft legislation aiding parents breastfeeding newborns

New bill aimed at helping parents breastfeeding newborns pass through TSA New bill aimed at helping parents breastfeeding newborns pass through TSA 02:18

Orange County mom Emily Calandrelli hopes to hear soon that a bill she helped draft has passed through Congress, making it easier for breastfeeding moms to pass through airports.

Calandrelli, the host of Netflix's Emily's Wonder Lab, felt humiliated when she tried to carry a gel icepack, which she needed to keep her breastmilk at a safe temperature, through a TSA checkpoint last May.

Despite existing rules allowing her to bring it onto the plane, TSA stopped her at LAX's security checkpoint. Ultimately, Calandrelli was allowed to bring the gel packs onto the plane.

"I was allowed to bring my gel icepacks that I needed to keep my breastmilk cool and safe for my child," she said. "I was allowed to bring them through. They just weren't aware of their own policy."

Frustrated, Calandrelli took to social media to share her story and caught the attention of many across the country — including her local Congresswoman.

"I had this groundswell of support," she said. "We've all experienced this. Now what, how can we fix this? That's when I went to Katie Porter."

In response, Irvine mother and Orange County Democratic Congresswoman Katie Porter crafted legislation to update an existing 2016 law to help women like Calandrelli.

"Breastfeeding moms don't just produce milk," the Congresswoman said. "They need the equipment to make that happen — to keep the milk clean, cold and hygienic. That's what we want to have happen. A lot of what goes on is, as they are carrying out safety inspections if they don't have the proper training and the proper techniques they can contaminate the milk. They cause it to thaw, cause it to spoil."

The bill would require the TSA to clarify and regularly update its guidance on handling breast milk and formula at airports in order to keep babies safe.

The legislation received bipartisan support as Democrats and Republicans reached across the aisle to sign onto the bill.

"As a mother of two beautiful daughters, I know how stressful it can be to travel with a newborn," said Republican Congresswoman Maria Salazar. "It should not be difficult for traveling mothers to breastfeed or carry breast milk through TSA checkpoints."

With both parties working together on the legislation, Porter hopes to fast-track it and hopefully make it law this fall.