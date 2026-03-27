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Train derailment near Reno sends more than 20 railcars off tracks

By
Cecilio Padilla
Digital Producer, CBS Sacramento
Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.
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Cecilio Padilla

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A freight train derailment near Reno saw more than a dozen railcars crash off the tracks Friday morning.

According to the Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District, the derailment happened just before 7 a.m. near Interstate 80 and USA Parkway, about 20 miles east of Reno.

Exactly what led up to the derailment is unclear, but officials say about 20 to 25 box cars went off the tracks.

train-derailment-reno-sparks.jpg
Scene of the derailment east of Reno. Nevada State Police

Officials noted that no injuries have been reported. Further, officials say no hazardous material has been spilled.

Nevada State Police say one lane of eastbound I-80 is closed due to the emergency response. Drivers should expect significant delays for the time being.

It's unclear how long it will take for the derailment to be cleared. 

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