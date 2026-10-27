Newly-released video shows seaplane emergency landing on Reno highway
Nevada State Police on Tuesday released a newly-obtained video showing a seaplane making an emergency landing on Interstate Highway 80 east of Reno.
The incident happened on Oct. 22 on westbound I-80 near USA Parkway, about 28 miles east of Reno. The video shows a driver's dashboard camera footage of a Seawind 3000 aircraft swooping onto the highway, with the pilot manuevering to avoid vehicles and skidding on its hull to a stop.
Police said the plane experienced mechanical failure before the emergency landing. No injuries were reported.
The crash landing block all westbound lanes of I-80 for about three hours.
As of Tuesday, Nevada State Police said the incident remained under investigation by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB).