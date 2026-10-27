Newly-released video shows seaplane emergency landing on Reno highway

Nevada State Police on Tuesday released a newly-obtained video showing a seaplane making an emergency landing on Interstate Highway 80 east of Reno.

The incident happened on Oct. 22 on westbound I-80 near USA Parkway, about 28 miles east of Reno. The video shows a driver's dashboard camera footage of a Seawind 3000 aircraft swooping onto the highway, with the pilot manuevering to avoid vehicles and skidding on its hull to a stop.

A seaplane makes an emergency landing on Interstate Highway 80 east of Reno, Oct. 22, 2026. Nevada State Police

Police said the plane experienced mechanical failure before the emergency landing. No injuries were reported.

The crash landing block all westbound lanes of I-80 for about three hours.

Private plane crash has closed westbound I-80 near USA Parkway.



No major injuries reported.



WESTBOUND I-80 WILL REMAIN CLOSED near USA Parkway for undetermined time.



Use SB USA Parkway as alternate route.



Eastbound (Reno to USA Parkway) open.



AVOID UNNECESARY TRAVEL in area. pic.twitter.com/m2WZQ5Zdwo — Nevada DOT Reno (@nevadadotreno) October 22, 2026

As of Tuesday, Nevada State Police said the incident remained under investigation by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB).