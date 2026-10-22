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Westbound I-80 reopens in Nevada after plane lands on freeway

By Coleman Petit

/ CBS Sacramento

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Westbound I-80 near USA Parkway in Northern Nevada has reopened after a small plane landed on the freeway and blocked all lanes, officials said Thursday morning.

No major injuries have been reported from the incident, according to the Storey County Sheriff's Office. It was not immediately clear if the plane crash-landed or if it made an emergency landing.

All westbound lanes were closed for multiple hours near Patrick while crews worked to clear the plane from the roadway. 

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