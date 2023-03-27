Watch CBS News
Release of unknown powder at West Sacramento grocery store prompts police response

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

WEST SACRAMENTO – A grocery store in West Sacramento is back open on Monday after an incident involving people releasing an unknown powder.

West Sacramento police say the incident happened a little after 8 p.m. at the Nugget Market in the Southport Town Center.

Officers got a report of two males allegedly releasing an unknown powder at the store. The situation prompted both officers and West Sacramento Fire crews to respond.

The store was closed while authorities investigated the powder. No negative reactions to the powder were recorded, police say.

It was later determined that the powder came from a fire extinguisher, police say.

No one has been detained in connection to the incident. Police say it appears that the incident was a prank.

The store was back open on Monday. 

First published on March 27, 2023 / 1:12 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

