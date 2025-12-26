Sacramento-area shopping malls see major uptick in foot traffic following Christmas

The holiday cheer is still very much alive and well post-Christmas at shopping malls across the Sacramento region.

At the Westfield Galleria in Roseville, they expect nearly 75,000 people to walk through their doors the day after Christmas. Those numbers are up by 4% compared to last year.

"The day after Christmas is always more people shopping," shopper Corrine Cruz said. "We're just here for the spirit. We're still in the holiday, waiting for the new year."

Parking is a challenge with many spots taken for hours. Some had a long wait to purchase treats at the food court.

"It's been pretty busy," shopper Malika Valizadeh shared. "Honestly, I've been going to different stores and they've all been super busy lately."

It's not just the Galleria that saw an increase in people visiting their mall. Arden Fair Mall in Sacramento saw similar trends — a lack of available parking spots and countless people — showing strong momentum this season.

A representative with the mall said visits were up double digits year-over-year on Black Friday and that remained the case all the way to the Friday after Christmas, either by people making returns or striking some deals.

"I'm here because Lush is having 50% off today," shopper Connie Sotolongo said. "I got a few shower gels and a few gifts for some friends."

While there may be fewer bags in people's hands as they walk out of the mall, the high foot traffic has made for a productive season, a positive signal for Sacramento and Roseville's economy.