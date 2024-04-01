Houck strikes out 10 and the Red Sox capitalize on 5 errors to beat the Athletics 9-0

Tanner Houck struck out 10 batters in six scoreless innings and the Boston Red Sox capitalized on five early errors by Oakland to beat the Athletics 9-0 on Monday night in front of an announced crowd of 6,618 fans.

Jarren Duran had three hits and three steals in the first three innings, Trevor Story added a two-run double and Ceddanne Rafaela hit two sacrifice flies to help Boston score eight runs in the first three innings against the mistake-prone A's.

Houck (1-0) did the rest with the latest strong start for Boston, allowing three hits and no walks. Through one turn through the rotation, all five starters for the Red Sox have gone at least five innings and allowed two runs or fewer. The quintet has allowed four runs overall in 28 innings, while striking out 37 and walking only one batter.

Chase Anderson finished the four-hitter for his first save.

Joe Boyle (0-1) allowed eight runs — seven earned — and eight hits in 2 2-3 innings in his first start of the season to take the loss for Oakland.

But he got no help from his teammates with catcher Shea Langeliers throwing a ball away on a steal attempt, center fielder JJ Bleday dropping a drive to the warning track for a two-base error, right fielder Lawrence Butler throwing the ball away on a sacrifice fly to allow a second run to score, first baseman Ryan Noda throwing one away on an infield hit and even Boyle making a wild throw on a pickoff attempt at second base.

Oakland also became the first team in seven years to commit at least five errors in the first three innings of a game with Seattle the last to do it on August 27, 2017, against the New York Yankees.

The A's have made at least one error in every game with 13, the most in the first five games of a season since the Chicago White Sox had 18 in 1995. It's also the most errors in the first five games of a season for the franchise since Philadelphia had 16 in 1923.

TRAINERS ROOM

Athletics: Oakland optioned OF Esteury Ruiz to Triple-A Las Vegas to clear a roster spot for INF Tyler Nevin, who was claimed off waivers from the Baltimore Orioles Sunday.

UP NEXT

Brayan Bello (1-0) looks to follow up his win in the opener for Boston in the second game of the series. Alex Wood looks to bounce back from a tough opener for Oakland when he allowed six runs in 3 1-3 innings in a loss to Cleveland.