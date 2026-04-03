Raynaud scores 28 points to help Kings beat Pelicans 117-113

Rookie Maxime Raynaud scored 28 points and the Sacramento Kings overcame a 17-point, first-half deficit to beat the New Orleans Pelicans 117-113 on Friday night.

Raynaud was 11 of 14 from the field and made 6 of 7 free throws. He also had eight rebounds, four assists and two blocks.

Nique Clifford added 23 points and seven assists, and Daeqwon Plowden had 17 points. The Kings have won two in a row to improve to 21-57, while New Orleans has lost seven straight to fall to 25-53.

Jeremiah Fears had 28 points, eight rebounds and six assists for the Pelicans. Siddiq Bey added 20 points, and Zion Williamson and Trey Murphy III each had 13.

Bey's 3-pointer gave the Pelicans a 55-38 lead at the 4:25 mark of the second quarter. New Orleans made 9 of 19 shots beyond the arc in the first 24 minutes and had a 66-55 advantage at the break. Fears scored 18 points in the half.

The Pelicans led by seven points after three quarters, and the Kings took the lead on Daeqwon Plowden's three free throws with 2:27 remaining.

Up next

Pelicans: Host Orlando on Sunday night.

Kings: Host the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday night.