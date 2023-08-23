Rapper Blueface claims he was stabbed inside boxing gym by random man

Rapper Blueface, whose real name is Johnathan Jamall Porter, announced on Instagram that he was stabbed by a random man inside a Los Angeles boxing gym.

"I won't be able to fight October 14th," the rapper wrote on an Instagram story. "I was stabbed today by some random won't heal up in time."

In addition to the note, the rapper, known for his song "Thotiana," released security camera footage depicting the events leading up to the stabbing. According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the stabbing happened in the 7000 block of Reseda Boulevard.

The suspect was last seen driving southbound on Reseda. The suspect's car was a black Tesla with no license plates.

Blueface perform at O2 Academy Brixton on Nov. 20, 2019, in London, England. Joseph Okpako/Getty Images

In the video, the suspect was dressed in a white tank top, blue jeans and white shoes.

There was no weapon recovered at the scene and deputies requested an ambulance which took Blueface to the hospital.

The rapper appeared to be training for a boxing bout when the man came into the gym. The two seemed to argue with each other, with a bystander trying to separate them. However, the altercation escalated with Blueface punching the man several times. The alleged stabber retreated and appeared to pull out what seemed to be a knife.

The rapper was expected to box in an exhibition bout against Tiktoker Salt Papi on Oct. 14.