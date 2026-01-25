Rancho Cordova Starbucks temporarily closed after driver crashes into building

A driver crashed into a Rancho Cordova Starbucks early Sunday morning, the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District said.

The crash happened around 4:30 a.m. at 2875 Zinfandel Drive. Metro Fire said they arrived to find a pickup truck had struck the entrance of the business and caused moderate structural damage to the building.

Metro Fire said the driver was not at the scene and had fled before first responders arrived at the area.

Fire crews stayed to help remove water from the inside of the building and make sure the area was safe.

The Starbucks will stay closed until it can be evaluated and cleared by the Sacramento County Building and Health Department.