Rancho Cordova soccer arena proposal advances as residents debate cost to taxpayers

Plans for a new 7,500-seat soccer and entertainment arena in Rancho Cordova are moving closer to a decision, but residents remain divided over the project's potential economic benefits and the financial assistance it would require from the city.

The city held its final public workshop Tuesday night, giving developers and officials an opportunity to answer questions and hear concerns ahead of upcoming City Council discussions.

The proposed arena would be part of a larger development known as Downtown DOVA, which developers say would create a new destination for sports, entertainment and community events.

But some residents questioned whether the project would ultimately cost taxpayers too much.

"I think taxpayers are going to be on the hook quite a bit," Rancho Cordova resident Marilyn Metzger said.

Developer Joshua Wood said the project would not require a tax increase and would provide new amenities for the growing city.

"It doesn't put taxpayers at risk. There's no tax increase, and what do we get instead? We get a downtown city center for the entire city," Wood said.

The proposed arena would accommodate a professional indoor soccer team and other events. The broader development would also include restaurants, housing, a hotel and a casino on currently vacant, city-owned land.

Wood said the project could help address the lack of evening entertainment options in Rancho Cordova.

"There's not a lot of places at night or things to do and we want to be a community that's fun," he said.

However, the proposal would require financial assistance from the city that could total up to $185 million. The proposed assistance includes waiving development and impact fees and sharing sales tax revenue generated by the project.

"The applicant actually has to stand up a successful project in order for these revenues to be generated," Rancho Cordova Communications Director Maria Chacon Kniestedt said.

Some residents remain concerned about the potential loss of revenue and the use of public funds to support the development.

"We're going to be losing millions of dollars the moment they build it," resident James Garcia said.

Garcia also questioned why the city should cover costs that developers would typically be expected to pay.

"The reality is we're going to be paying for it, it's coming out of our general fund to pay for impact fees that a developer would normally pay," Garcia said.

Traffic was another concern raised during the workshop, with residents questioning how the city would handle crowds attending arena events.

"A very successful arena is going to have some traffic, but the point is to make sure the people who are coming to the arena are safe," she said.

Other Rancho Cordova residents are looking forward to having a new place to hold civic events and see sporting matches in their own community.

"It will bring more entertainment, families will come out, I'm going to come enjoy it," Rancho Cordova resident Daphanee Williams said.

Rancho Cordova will be holding a special city council meeting next Monday to discuss the project, and a final decision could be made at the Nov. 2 council meeting.