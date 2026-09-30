Rancho Cordova planning commission approves proposed 28-acre entertainment development

The proposed development of a new entertainment district in Rancho Cordova moved forward Wednesday night during a packed planning commission meeting.

The commission unanimously approved the proposal for DOVA, or Downtown Cordova, a planned entertainment hub that would transform a vacant 28-acre business park into a destination featuring an arena, hotels, restaurants and other development.

The proposal will now head back to the Rancho Cordova City Council for consideration.

The meeting began around 5:30 p.m. and continued for several hours as residents filled the City Council chambers and an overflow room to weigh in on the project.

The reactions were mixed.

Some residents said DOVA could give Rancho Cordova something the city has long lacked: a central gathering place and recognizable downtown destination.

"People know about the air show that happens here. Outside of that, they don't really know what's going on here," one resident said. "So a development like this, with an arena and everything like that, it's really going to draw attention to the region here."

Others urged city leaders to slow the process down and take more time to study the potential impacts.

"I am asking for it to slow down, so that way the proper people can come look at this," another resident said.

Some residents also raised concerns about the project's potential long-term effects on the community and future generations.

"We also don't know how we affect things on a microscopic level that then my child will have to deal with down the line," one resident said.

Questions about the cost

Residents questioned what the project could cost taxpayers, what the city would be committing to and what financial risks could remain over the long term.

City officials said some of the financial structure would build on an agreement previously considered by the city council.

"A lot of what will go into that financial agreement comes right out of that previous agreement that council looked at last year," said Darcy Goulart, the city's community development director.

Officials also emphasized that the project has been moving through the city's entitlement process for several years.

"We've been processing this project for a few years now, taking it through the entitlement process," Goulart.

The Planning Commission's role Wednesday was focused on the development proposal and related planning matters, rather than the project's financial agreements.

Financial decisions will ultimately be handled by the Rancho Cordova City Council.

The city has posted a financial breakdown online for residents to review as the project moves forward.

Despite disagreements over how DOVA should move forward, there appeared to be common ground among residents: a desire for Rancho Cordova to have a true downtown.

The proposed development would bring an arena and other entertainment options to the city, along with additional commercial and hospitality development.