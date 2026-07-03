Rancho Cordova driver, SacRT train collide; bus bridge expected through holiday weekend

A Sacramento Regional Transit train and a pickup truck collided on the Gold Line in Rancho Cordova on Friday afternoon.

Rancho Cordova police say that the driver of the pickup truck drove around the activated crossing arms at Kilgore and Folsom Boulevard in an attempt to beat the inbound train, resulting in the collision.

The truck driver was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries and there have been no reported injuries to the train operator or riders.

SacRT said that a bus bridge is expected to be in place between Cordova Town Center and Sunrise stations for the rest of the weekend due to the severe damage to the track infrastructure.