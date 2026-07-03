Watch CBS News
Local News

Rancho Cordova driver, SacRT train collide; bus bridge expected through holiday weekend

By Lyanne Wang

/ CBS Sacramento

Add CBS News on Google

A Sacramento Regional Transit train and a pickup truck collided on the Gold Line in Rancho Cordova on Friday afternoon.

Rancho Cordova police say that the driver of the pickup truck drove around the activated crossing arms at Kilgore and Folsom Boulevard in an attempt to beat the inbound train, resulting in the collision.

The truck driver was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries and there have been no reported injuries to the train operator or riders.

SacRT said that a bus bridge is expected to be in place between Cordova Town Center and Sunrise stations for the rest of the weekend due to the severe damage to the track infrastructure.

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue