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Rancho Cordova-area head-on crash shuts down Mather Boulevard

By
Cecilio Padilla
Digital Producer, CBS Sacramento
Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.
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Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

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First responders are at the scene of a head-on crash near Rancho Cordova that left at least one person with major injuries Wednesday morning.

The crash happened shortly after 8 a.m. near Mather Boulevard and Douglas Road.

It was not immediately clear how many vehicles were involved.

CHP's East Sacramento office said Mather Boulevard is closed in both directions between Douglas and Alert roads because of the crash.

It is unclear when the road will reopen.

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