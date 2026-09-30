Rancho Cordova-area head-on crash shuts down Mather Boulevard

First responders are at the scene of a head-on crash near Rancho Cordova that left at least one person with major injuries Wednesday morning.

The crash happened shortly after 8 a.m. near Mather Boulevard and Douglas Road.

It was not immediately clear how many vehicles were involved.

CHP's East Sacramento office said Mather Boulevard is closed in both directions between Douglas and Alert roads because of the crash.

It is unclear when the road will reopen.