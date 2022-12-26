Rancho Cordova man, 29, dies after crashing into canal in Fresno County

FRESNO COUNTY – A Rancho Cordova man has died after he crashed into canal in Central California on Christmas Eve.

California Highway Patrol says, just before 9 p.m., an SUV overturned into a canal off of Highway 33 near Bass Avenue near the community of Mendota in Fresno County. Exactly what led up to the crash is still under investigation, but the vehicle did crash into a metal bridge guardrail.

The impact caused the vehicle overturn into a canal and leaving it nearly fully submerged, CHP says.

Officers say the driver of the vehicle – a 29-year-old Rancho Cordova resident – was trapped and died from his injuries.

Toxicology reports are still pending.

Authorities have not yet released the name of the driver killed.