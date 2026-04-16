3 hurt in collision with light rail train in Rancho Cordova, officials say

Multiple people were injured in a collision between a vehicle and a light rail train in Rancho Cordova on Thursday evening, officials said.

It happened at Folsom Boulevard and Mills Park Drive, which is just west of the Zinfandel Drive exit from Highway 50.

The Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District said there were at least three people who suffered injuries in the collision, with at least one of them being in critical condition.

Rancho Cordova police, which is leading the investigation, said the three people injured appeared to be occupants of the vehicle. Sacramento Regional Transit said no one on the train was hurt.

SacRT said in a statement to CBS News Sacramento that a vehicle went around activated crossing arms as a light rail train was passing through.

Rancho Cordova police said traffic collision investigators will work to determine exactly what happened.