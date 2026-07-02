Rancho Cordova's annual 2-day Fourth of July celebration kicks off Friday

The celebration of America's 250th anniversary is starting a day early in Rancho Cordova as the city is hosting a two-day festival that begins Friday.

Joshua Moore is the pyrotechnician who will flip the switch on this year's fireworks show in Rancho Cordova, with blasts going up to 800 feet in the air.

"It's America, it's loud and in your face and everything we want to be," Moore said.

The daredevil racers are ready, the carnival rides are in place and the food court is prepared to serve up hundreds of funnel cakes and corn dogs.

It's part of Rancho Cordova's annual two-day celebration on July 3 and the Fourth of July in Hagen Park.

"You can't fit all the fun in just one day," event organizer Taylor Haven said.

Haven said this year, the night skies will have even more glow with a drone show.

"It's always fun to see how they're able to do things a little differently than fireworks, different symbols in the sky," Haven said.

The celebration also features a parade, live music and something for people who like a lot of food.

"This year we're doing a pie eating contest, a watermelon eating contest and a hot dog eating contest. That's getting a lot of buzz," Haven said.

Rancho Cordova's Independence Day gathering has been going on for more than four decades now. Organizers say it's a tradition that generations of family members look forward to each year.

"We like to say some people go home for Christmas, Rancho Cordova comes home for the Fourth of July. Everyone comes here to celebrate and see each other," Haven said.

Gates open both days at 4 p.m. Tickets are $5 online and $10 at the gate, and parking is $10.