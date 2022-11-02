Watch CBS News
Local News

Suspect sought after man shot on Data Drive in Rancho Cordova

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

RANCHO CORDOVA — The search is on for a suspect after a man was shot in Rancho Cordova, authorities said Tuesday evening.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said a call regarding the shooting came in shortly after 5 p.m. The scene was along Data Drive.

A perimeter was set up in the area as authorities search for a suspect. A suspect description was not available and it is unclear if there were multiple gunmen.

The person shot, only described as an adult man, has since been taken to the hospital, though his condition remains unknown at this time.

No further details were released at this time.

First published on November 1, 2022 / 6:53 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.