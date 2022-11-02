Suspect sought after man shot on Data Drive in Rancho Cordova

RANCHO CORDOVA — The search is on for a suspect after a man was shot in Rancho Cordova, authorities said Tuesday evening.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said a call regarding the shooting came in shortly after 5 p.m. The scene was along Data Drive.

A perimeter was set up in the area as authorities search for a suspect. A suspect description was not available and it is unclear if there were multiple gunmen.

#Breaking Big law enforcement presence on Data Drive in Rancho Cordova, after man shot and suspects on run. Lots of evidence markers on street, perimeter set up pic.twitter.com/DA2hmf7iq3 — stevelarge (@largesteven) November 2, 2022

The person shot, only described as an adult man, has since been taken to the hospital, though his condition remains unknown at this time.

No further details were released at this time.