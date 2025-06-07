Botched burglary in Rancho Cordova ends in standoff, arrest
A burglary at a Rancho Cordova home turned into a standoff after the resident was able to escape and call for help, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said.
Around 4:45 a.m., a woman called the sheriff's office and told them a man had broken into her 2900 Portsmouth Drive home and attacked her.
The sheriff's office said she had a cut and received medical help.
SWAT, negotiators, K9, Rancho Cordova Police and deputies responded to the scene as the burglar refused to leave the home.
The sheriff's office said they could see him moving around in the home, and they tried to communicate with him. However, the sheriff's office said he was not complying,
He was eventually arrested without incident, the sheriff's office said at 10:36 a.m.