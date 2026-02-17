Rancho Cordova's beautification program replaces fences, boosts neighborhoods

Daniel Kahle is disabled and couldn't afford to fix his Rancho Cordova home's 50-year-old wooden fence. So the City of Rancho Cordova stepped in to help by paying to replace it.

"It was an eyesore. I'm sure my neighbors are happy it got changed," Kahle said.

It's part of the city's residential beautification program. Money is available to improve the appearance of homes, like removing chain link fences, installing new low-water landscaping, and hauling away junk and debris.

"It goes to the overarching goal of growing strong neighborhoods," said Maria Chacon Kniestedt, the city's communications director.

They even have a Cash For Clunkers program paying people $500 to tow away an unwanted or broken-down vehicle.

"These incentives are designed to help increase property value, come into compliance with any type of code violations," Chacon Kniestedt said.

The city works with nonprofit organizations like Rebuilding Together Sacramento to find homeowners in need of help.

"We visit about 30 to 50 homes, and we can only pick about 15 homes a year," said Margaret Montgomery, the program director for Rebuilding Together Sacramento.

Montgomery says many people are struggling with the high cost of repairs.

"Things that are happening in the economy, and they're having to choose between 'do I fix my roof or do I eat?' " Montgomery said.

Since the beautification began, the city has worked on 122 residential properties, replaced 78 chain link fences and towed away 57 vehicles.

Kahle said the program is already making Rancho Cordova a better place to live, and he'd like to see this type of beautification effort spread across the state.

"I hope there's other cities that do the same," he said.

The program costs about $150,000 a year, with the money coming from a sales tax increase approved by voters in 2020.