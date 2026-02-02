Rancho Cordova approves $1.4 million in public art for new Highway 50 pedestrian bridge

Bringing some style to the city, engineers and artists are coming together to build a new bridge across Highway 50 in Rancho Cordova.

On Friday night, the city council approved spending $1.4 million on the artwork. Construction on the bridge is set to begin this summer, with it scheduled to open in the spring of 2028.

It's an effort to bridge the gap between the north and south sides of the city. The $37 million tied-arch bridge is being built just east of Zinfandel Drive.

"This is going to be bicycles and pedestrians only and that's one of the beauties of this project," said Albert Stricker, the city's public works director. "It provides a safe access where you can cross the freeway without interacting with vehicles."

Currently, people have to walk or ride along the busy road and dodge cars at the freeway on-ramps.

"It's going to create an easy, safe and beautiful crossing," Stricker said.

But the city's making it more than just a concrete-and-steel overpass. An outdoor art exposition is also being crafted along the path, with four different creative spots to stop.

Artist Adrien Segal is building a 100-foot-long mosaic tile wall at the base of the bridge called "Lichen Crossing." It features imagery of fungus up to nine feet tall that is native to Rancho Cordova.

"They're bright purple, they're bright yellow, and they just come in so many different textures and shapes, and I just found them so beautiful," Segal said.

Other artwork includes a sculpture of a giant blue heron perched along the path, and a colorful person atop an abstract tree canopy. The paved trail also includes an underpass that opens up to a cascade of glowing orbs, which will illuminate the path at night.

The city hopes the public artwork will even draw people in from across the region - maybe even becoming a cool selfie spot.

"This is going to be an iconic monument in the city of Rancho Cordova," Stricker said.