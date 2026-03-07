Watch CBS News
Local News

Fire at Rancho Cordova apartment affects 4 units

By
Jose Fabian
Web Producer, CBS Bay Area
Jose Fabian is a web producer for CBS Bay Area where he reports on local crime, politics and breaking news. He studied political science and journalism at Sacramento State and was born and raised in Northern California.
Read Full Bio
Jose Fabian

/ CBS Sacramento

Add CBS News on Google

A fire at a Rancho Cordova apartment building affected multiple units on Saturday, the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District said.

Crews were called just before 9:30 a.m. for a report of a commercial apartment fire at 10349 Mills Tower Drive.

Metro Fire said the fire began on the first floor and spread to the second floor due to strong wind conditions. It then spread into the attic space.

Crews eventually contained the fire, but four units were affected by the blaze.

Metro Fire said the cause of the fire is still under investigation.  

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue