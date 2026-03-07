Fire at Rancho Cordova apartment affects 4 units

A fire at a Rancho Cordova apartment building affected multiple units on Saturday, the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District said.

Crews were called just before 9:30 a.m. for a report of a commercial apartment fire at 10349 Mills Tower Drive.

Metro Fire said the fire began on the first floor and spread to the second floor due to strong wind conditions. It then spread into the attic space.

Crews eventually contained the fire, but four units were affected by the blaze.

Metro Fire said the cause of the fire is still under investigation.