Rancho Cordova woman found dead at apartment from apparent accidental gas exposure

A Rancho Cordova woman was found dead inside an apartment Wednesday after an accidental gas exposure, the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District said.

Crews were called to the 10460 block of El Mercado by an apartment manager for a welfare check and found a woman and a 5-year-old child inside the home. The woman was unresponsive and declared dead at the scene, and the child was taken to the hospital for evaluation.

Metro Fire said preliminary reports state the child is doing OK.

The cause of death appears to be accidental exposure to gas from a stove top that was left on, Metro Fire said.