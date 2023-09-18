Watch CBS News
Local News

Questions remain after female pedestrian hit and killed in Modesto

By Cameron Glenn

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

MODESTO - A pedestrian was hit in killed over the weekend in Modesto.

The incident happened Sunday along McHenry Avenue at Bowen Avenue, according to the Modesto Police Department. As a result, McHenry Avenue between Bowen and Tokay was closed due to police operations.

The identity of the victim has not been released, although police say she was a 48-year-old female.

Police have not confirmed whether it was a hit-and-run crash nor whether the victim was crossing the road in the crosswalk at the time.

Located approximately 81 miles southeast of Sacramento, Modesto is the largest city in Stanislaus County and is also the county seat. 

First published on September 18, 2023 / 10:29 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.