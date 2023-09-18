Questions remain after female pedestrian hit and killed in Modesto

MODESTO - A pedestrian was hit in killed over the weekend in Modesto.

The incident happened Sunday along McHenry Avenue at Bowen Avenue, according to the Modesto Police Department. As a result, McHenry Avenue between Bowen and Tokay was closed due to police operations.

The identity of the victim has not been released, although police say she was a 48-year-old female.

Police have not confirmed whether it was a hit-and-run crash nor whether the victim was crossing the road in the crosswalk at the time.

