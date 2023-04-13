Firefighters climb down septic tank, rescue fallen pug

CALAVERAS COUNTY – A family dog ended up in a scary, and smelly, situation in Calaveras County.

Calaveras Consolidated Fire says their crews responded to a home Wednesday afternoon for a rescue.

The wet and scared pug after it was rescued. Calaveras Consolidated Fire

As firefighters discovered, a family's pug had fallen into a septic tank in the yard.

Apparently, firefighters say the homeowners were working on the float for the tank when the pug fell and got stuck.

A ladder was lowered into the tank and crews lifted the pug out.

Aside from being wet and scared, firefighters say the pug was OK.