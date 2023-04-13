Firefighters climb down septic tank, rescue fallen pug
CALAVERAS COUNTY – A family dog ended up in a scary, and smelly, situation in Calaveras County.
Calaveras Consolidated Fire says their crews responded to a home Wednesday afternoon for a rescue.
As firefighters discovered, a family's pug had fallen into a septic tank in the yard.
Apparently, firefighters say the homeowners were working on the float for the tank when the pug fell and got stuck.
A ladder was lowered into the tank and crews lifted the pug out.
Aside from being wet and scared, firefighters say the pug was OK.
