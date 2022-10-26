Proposition 30: Provides funding for programs to reduce air pollution and prevent wildfires by increasing tax on personal 30 income over $2 million

Yes: A YES vote on this measure means Taxpayers would pay an additional tax of 1.75 percent on personal income above $2 million annually. The revenue collected from this additional tax would support zero-emission vehicle programs and wildfire response and prevention activities.

No: A NO vote on this measure means no change would be made to taxes on personal income above $2 million annually.

Allocates tax revenues to zero-emission vehicle purchase incentives, vehicle charging stations, and wildfire prevention. Fiscal Impact: Increased state tax revenue ranging from $3.5 billion to $5 billion annually, with the new funding used to support zero-emission vehicle programs and wildfire response and prevention activities.

(Source: California's Office Voter Information Guide)

Background

Proposition 30 proposes a 1.75% increase on personal income for taxpayers who make more than $2 million annually. The revenue collected from this new tax would support zero-emission vehicle programs and wildfire response and prevention plans.

Supporters of the measure told CBS13 it would reinforce California's aggressive climate action plans and prevent deadly wildfires. They say the increased revenue from the taxes will fast-track the state's transition to electric vehicles, proposed by Governor Gavin Newsom, by 2035.

In addition, 20% of the revenue that would come from the tax increase would go towards hiring more firefighters who are overworked due to a year-round fire season that has produced deadly and catastrophic wildfires more often in the last decade than ever before.

The new revenue would also be put towards fuel reduction to prevent wildfires.

"It's our defense, we have our men and women ready to respond to fires. Put in fuel breaks, hit it hard and hit it fast," said Battalion Chief John Byrne, Chapter Director for Cal Fire Local 2881.

In aTV advertisement, the Vote Yes on Prop 30 campaign leaned on the experience of firefighters. In the 30-second spot, a firefighter describes the need for Prop. 30 as the response to a "crisis."

In another TV, Gov. Newsom becomes the face of the campaign against the ballot measure.

"Prop. 30 is a Trojan horse that puts corporate welfare above the fiscal welfare of our entire state," said Newsom in the No on 30 ad.

When CBS13 asked supporters, like Byrne, about Newsom's opposition to the measure, he said the administration has done "a lot" for firefighters.

"Our firefighters respect the governor, we just stand opposed to him on this particular matter," said Byrne.

A nonprofit, Wildlife Conservancy, released the results of a study of the impacts revenue from Prop. 30 could have on wildfire prevention. If Prop. 30 is passed, the nonprofit found it could reduce the number of large wildfires, those greater than 10 acres, by 150 annually. This, in turn, could prevent 500,000 acres annually from being burned, removing up to 12 million metric tons of carbon emissions, according to the group's research.

The Public Policy Institute of California released a new poll that said when likely voters are read the ballot measure and labels, 55% said they would vote yes and 40% said they would vote no on Prop. 30