Proposed cell tower in Lincoln sparks conversation among residents

A proposal to build a new cell tower in Lincoln's Twelve Bridges neighborhood is generating mixed reactions from residents, as city planners review an application aimed at improving wireless coverage in the area.

The project, known as the Prairie Point Telecommunications Facility, would include a 60-foot Verizon Wireless cell tower, along with ground equipment and supporting infrastructure. The tower is designed to resemble a tree in an effort to camouflage the antennas and reduce its visual impact.

If approved, the tower would be constructed on an undeveloped hilltop just west of Twelve Bridges Elementary School and Twelve Bridges Park.

Residents say they recognize the need for better cell service, but opinions differ when it comes to the tower's appearance and location.

"The towers are so ugly and they've degraded the landscapes in so many places," said Lincoln resident Gay Mackintosh. "And the ones that are supposed to look like trees are ludicrous."

Others say improved coverage would be a welcome upgrade.

"They built a new tower in the plaza in Twelve Bridges. It's much better now, but still not great," said resident Rendy Cheng. "At home I use Wi-Fi, but if a cell tower is going to help me, that would be great."

According to the city, its ability to regulate where cell towers can be placed is limited by federal law, a point addressed in the city's frequently asked questions about wireless facilities.

The Lincoln Planning Department is currently reviewing the proposal. If it moves forward, the project would be brought before the Planning Commission for consideration, and a public hearing would be required, giving residents the opportunity to voice their opinions.