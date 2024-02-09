Pro boxer Gabriel Flores Jr. hands out tickets to students in return to Stockton alma mater

STOCKTON - A hometown hero, "Stockton's King," returned to his old high school Friday to make a surprise visit and do a little giveaway.

The courtyard was packed with students trying to get a picture with pro boxer Gabriel Flores Jr. Let's just say it was a sight to see.

Footwork of a different kind in Stockton Friday as Flores returned to his alma mater, Cesar Chavez High School.

Students were eager to get a glimpse and selfie with the hometown athlete.

"It feels good the love they show me," Flores said. "I go so hard for my city."

But it was the second of a one-two punch that took students by surprise. Flores gave away 100 tickets to his next match.

"I want to make sure the students are able to attend," he said. "I want to make it about the youth too."

He also gave advice to future boxers in the making and talked to students, hoping to inspire them.

"It gives them a little bit more hope that they can do whatever they admire, whatever they want to do in life, they can make it happen for themselves," Flores said.

As he walked around the campus, seeing the students and his former high school teachers, it became nostalgic.

"Great to see teachers and students," he said.

Before his visit to the school ended, CBS13 had to sneak in that die-hard question about the Super Bowl.

"I think the Chiefs are going to take it," Flores said.

Gabriel is set to fight at the Stockton Arena on March 16.

The school said they will pass out the tickets to students next week after notifying parents.