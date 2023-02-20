President Jimmy Carter's former chief of staff reflects on their relationship

CAMINO — As former President Jimmy Carter begins receiving hospice care at home, one local man is reflecting on his own special relationship with him.

Les Francis was President Carter's deputy chief of staff in the White House. Francis lives in the El Dorado County town of Camino now and just received a birthday card from Carter this week.

"This last Monday was my 80th birthday, February 13, and I got a letter, someone told me today it was probably one of the last letters the president signed," Francis told CBS Sacramento.

Francis showed the birthday letter he received from President Carter the same week Carter's family announced he was entering hospice. The special note stirred emotions and memories.

A photo shows Francis in the Oval Office with President Carter. Another one shows them on Air Force One.

Francis developed loyal ties and a deep friendship with Carter.

The single-term president is now widely recognized for his focus on human rights around the world.

"The more complete story is now being told of the Carter presidency," Francis said.

As President Carter now enters hospice, this friend prepares a somber farewell.

"When he passes, it will be a big hole in my life," Francis said.

Jimmy Carter is now 98 years old. Francis said many of the staffers from his term four decades ago still get together for weekly calls to talk politics.