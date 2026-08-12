Powerball ticket sold in Sacramento area wins more than $820,000 after matching 5 numbers

A Powerball ticket sold in the Sacramento area matched all five of the winning white-ball numbers Wednesday night, earning the ticket holder a prize worth $820,520, according to lottery officials.

The ticket did not match the Powerball number, meaning it fell just short of the $1.04 billion jackpot, which was won by a single ticket holder in Illinois.

The winning numbers drawn Wednesday were 4, 26, 66, 67 and 69, with 9 as the Powerball.

The ticket was sold at an ARCO ampm along Fair Oaks Boulevard in the Arden-Arcade area, just north of the Watt Avenue bridge over the American River. It matched all five of the white-ball numbers, a feat with odds of about 1 in 11.7 million, according to the California Lottery.

Wednesday's drawing produced Powerball's largest jackpot of 2026, the eighth-largest Powerball prize in the game's history and the 15th U.S. lottery jackpot to reach at least $1 billion.

The last billion-dollar Powerball jackpot was won in December, when a ticket sold in Arkansas matched all six numbers for a prize worth $1.82 billion.

The jackpot had climbed to an estimated $1.04 billion after 43 consecutive drawings without a jackpot winner.

The Illinois ticket holder can choose between an estimated $450.5 million cash option or an annuity paid out over 29 years, with payments increasing by 5% annually. Both amounts are before taxes.

The identity of the Sacramento-area ticket holder was not immediately available. California Lottery winners have 180 days from the drawing date to claim a Powerball prize.