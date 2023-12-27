Watch CBS News
Local News

Powerball jackpot grows to $760M after latest drawing

By Jose Fabian

/ CBS San Francisco

The Powerball drawing for an estimated $700 million was held Wednesday evening.

The winning numbers were 4, 11, 38, 51, 68 and a Powerball of 5. But no one matched all of them, according to lottery officials. 

As of Wednesday night, the jackpot now stands as $760 million.

This is the fourth Powerball jackpot to reach more than half a billion dollars this year, according to Powerball. A ticket in California won the last Powerball jackpot, $1.765 billion, in October.

The overall odds of winning a prize are 1 in 24.9, but the odds of scoring the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

Powerball tickets cost $2, and drawings are each Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday.

First published on December 27, 2023 / 8:07 PM PST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.