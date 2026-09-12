Thousands lose power in Northern California as PG&E begins public safety shutoffs

Thousands of Pacific Gas and Electric customers across Northern California were without power on Saturday after the utility cut off the power because of the risk of wildfires.

The public safety shutoffs began at 9:45 a.m. Saturday morning in areas of Nevada and Placer counties. PG&E said about 300 customers were impacted in Nevada County, while another 1,000 customers were shut off in Placer County. Additional outages were reported later Saturday in Colusa, El Dorado, Lassen, Plumas, Shasta, Sierra, Tehama and Yolo counties.

The utility says the decision comes as strong westerly winds move through the region, creating conditions that could allow a wildfire to spread quickly.

PG&E said this round of shutoffs could impact about 14,000 customers across 12 counties and four tribal areas in the Northern Sierra and Sacramento Valley through Monday, based on how the weather pattern develops over the weekend.

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Forecasters expect strong westerly winds with gusts between 35 and 50 mph Saturday across portions of the Northern Sierra, followed by north winds Sunday in the Sacramento Valley area.

PG&E said the duration and extent of power outages will depend on the weather in each area, as well as any damage and repairs that may be needed.