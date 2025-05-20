Watch CBS News
14-year-old suspect leads Sacramento County deputies on chase that ended in crash

By
Cecilio Padilla
Digital Producer, CBS Sacramento
Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY – A chase ended with a car hitting an apartment near Sacramento early Tuesday morning.

Sacramento County Sheriff's Office deputies say they started chasing a suspect near Gerber and Power Inn roads around 5 a.m.

Minutes later, the suspect crashed into an apartment building near Power Inn Road and Judette Avenue.

Deputies then discovered that the driver they had been chasing was just 14 years old.

The apartment building that was struck suffered just minor damage, deputies say. 

