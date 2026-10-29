Political ad spending hits record levels as voters face a flood of campaign mailers

As Election Day approaches, political campaigns are continuing their final push to connect with voters. People across the country are being inundated with political advertising. through television commercials, digital platforms, text messages and direct mail.

Campaigns are spending billions of dollars to get their messages in front of voters. But for some, the constant stream of advertising is becoming more of a nuisance than an influence.

Kyle Marlett, a Natomas resident, says he received several political mailers in a single day.

"You know, between my PO box in Sacramento and my home address, I get stacks of just useless paper that goes right into the recycle bin or the garbage can," Marlett said.

According to AdImpact, a company that tracks political advertising, nationwide political ad spending is projected to reach a record $11.6 billion this election cycle.

California alone is expected to account for nearly $979 million in political advertising, fueled by competitive races and ballot measures.

Despite the volume of advertising, Marlett says the mailers do little to influence his decisions at the ballot box.

"I would say no. I would say that really I'm just doing my own research and figuring out who's running and what for," he said.

Political consultant Andrew Acosta says campaigns must carefully plan their advertising strategies, working backward from Election Day to determine when and where their spending will have the greatest impact.

However, he acknowledges that there is a limit to how much advertising voters can absorb.

"There's probably a diminishing return at some point when there's just so much noise. I do think voters tune some of that out," Acosta said.