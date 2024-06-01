Police use tear gas to arrest stabbing suspect in South Lake Tahoe

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE – Police said they used tear gas to bring a suspect in a stabbing in South Lake Tahoe into custody on Saturday.

The South Lake Tahoe Police Department responded to Barton Hospital around 11:15 a.m. for a report that a person was stabbed multiple times.

Officers identified the suspect as 43-year-old David Valenzuela and attempted to make contact with him at his home on Lapham Drive.

Police said he refused to come out and surrender, forcing the SWAT and crisis negotiation teams to respond to the scene.

An arrest and search warrant was issued but Valenzuela refused to comply, police said. This is when police said they deployed tear gas and the suspect exited the home and was arrested.

He was booked into jail for assault with a deadly weapon and resisting officers.

The victim is stable at the hospital.