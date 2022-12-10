Police searching for wanted suspect in Citrus Heights

CITRUS HEIGHTS — A heavy police presence was searching in Citrus Heights on Friday for a suspect wanted on a felony warrant.

The Sacramento Police Department said, just after 3 p.m., officers saw the suspect flee from a vehicle and run away when he spotted the patrol car. The chase led them to the residential area of Auburn Boulevard and Westchester Way in Citrus Heights

Sacramento police said they handed over the investigation to Citrus Heights police, which had a heavy presence, including a SWAT team, outside a home they believe the suspect may have entered.

At least two illegally possessed guns have been recovered related to the investigation, Sacramento police said, but it is unclear where they were seized from.

This is a developing story.