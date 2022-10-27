Police searching for Sacramento hit-and-run driver after pedestrian hit and killed

SACRAMENTO - A pedestrian was hit and killed by a vehicle Thursday morning in Sacramento and police are now searching for the driver.

The incident happened shortly before 6:18 a.m. on Fruitridge road near Power Inn Road, according to a Sacramento Police Department Facebook post. Officers on the scene described the victim as having "major injuries." Fire department paramedics took the pedestrian to an area hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The driver who hit the pedestrian had already left by the time cops arrived.

Sacramento Police Department Major Collision Investigations Detectives and crime scene investigators took over the investigation and will be processing the scene and seeking out witnesses and evidence, police say. There may be road closures as a result.

The victim's identity is being withheld by the county coroner's office, pending notification of next of kin.

Police also say they don't have any information about the suspect. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the police at (916) 808-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP (4357). Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward up to $1,000.