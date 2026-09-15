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Sacramento police search for e-bike rider after pursuit ends on Highway 99

By
Richard Ramos
Web Producer, CBS Sacramento
Richard Ramos is a web producer for CBS Sacramento who was born and raised in Sacramento. He graduated with a BA in Journalism from CSUS.
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Richard Ramos

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Sacramento police are searching for an e-bike rider who led officers on a chase Tuesday afternoon before getting onto Highway 99 and escaping.

The Sacramento Police Department said officers attempted a traffic stop on a person riding an e-bike shortly after 2:15 p.m. near the intersection of W Street and Alhambra Boulevard.

Instead of stopping, the rider led officers on a pursuit before entering Highway 99, police said.

Officers stopped the pursuit because of the rider's driving behavior, police said.

A California Highway Patrol air unit assisted Sacramento police during the search, but officers later lost sight of the e-bike.

The rider remained outstanding as of Tuesday afternoon.

Police did not immediately provide information about the rider's identity or what prompted the original traffic stop.

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