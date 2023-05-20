Police: Missing Yuba City girl, 16, believed to be with 19-year-old man on probation

YUBA CITY – Police in Yuba City are asking for help in finding a missing 16-year-old girl believed to be with a 19-year-old man on probation.

The Yuba City Police Department says Rachel Nielson was last seen Tuesday evening at her home on Grant Way in Yuba City.

Nielson is considered to be at-risk, police say, with the 16-year-old believed to be with 19-year-old Reed Knittle. He doesn't have a vehicle or a driver's license.

Investigators believe the pair is together based on their social media posts.

Police note that Rachel often goes by the nicknames Fate and Hazel, while Reed's alias is Brett.

Anyone who sees the pair or knows where they might be is urged to call Yuba City police at (530) 822-4660.