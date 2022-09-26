Man arrested in California for allegedly planning "Las Vegas-style" mass shooting

MGM to pay up to $800 million to shooting victims MGM agrees to pay up to $800 million to victims of Vegas shooting 01:38

A 37-year-old man was arrested Sunday in Northern California on suspicion of threatening to kill police officers and planning a "Las Vegas-style" mass shooting, authorities said.

The suspect was taken into custody by SWAT officers at a Super 8 motel in Chico after detectives obtained evidence of his plot, according to a police statement.

The evidence included unspecified information that he had made "criminal threats to kill specific individuals, specified law enforcement officers, and was preparing to commit a 'Las Vegas style' mass shooting with a specified deadline," said the statement from the Chico Police Department.

Sixty people were killed and more than 400 were wounded in Las Vegas when a gunman opened fire on a music festival from a high-rise hotel in 2017.

Mourners attend a vigil to mark one week since the mass shooting at the Route 91 Harvest country music festival, on the corner of Sahara Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard at the north end of the Las Vegas Strip, on October 8, 2017, in Las Vegas, Nevada. Drew Angerer / Getty Images

After his arrest, the Chico suspect threatened to kill additional officers and their families, and he battered an officer with a table during the interview process, the police statement said.

He could face charges including making criminal threats and battery on a peace officer. He was held without bail at Butte County Jail.